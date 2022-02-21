UAE eyes more trade pacts to secure billions in investments

The United Arab Emirates is working to shut extra commerce offers because it seeks to deepen its ties with fast-growing economies and draw billions of {dollars} in overseas funding.

“We are about to complete with each Indonesia and Israel and we hope that we’re going to conclude with Colombia by the tip of subsequent month as effectively, Thani Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for overseas commerce, instructed Bloomberg TV on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE introduced final 12 months plans to lure $150 billion in overseas funding from world companions to reposition itself as a world hub for enterprise and finance. The Gulf nation, which has been going through rising regional competitors from neighbour Saudi Arabia, mentioned it will work on financial agreements with nations displaying excessive progress potential.

On Friday, it signed a take care of India to chop duties on virtually 90 % of products traded between the 2 nations, a step anticipated to reinforce commerce relationships and double non-oil commerce to no less than $100 billion over 5 years. Earlier this month, it mentioned it plans to take a position as much as $14 billion in Britain.

The take care of India is “going to take the connection to a distinct degree on the subject of the financial system and investments, he mentioned. “The successful facet from our facet goes to have large market entry to an enormous quantity of our nationwide commodities. We’re speaking about petrochemicals, metal, aluminum and even for the SME exporters to get entry to the Indian market.

The commerce pacts are anticipated to have a “large affect on the amount of overseas direct funding and usher in enterprise from “everywhere in the world, he mentioned.

Read extra:

UAE, Indonesia say trade deal could be signed next month

India, UAE eye $100 bln in annual trade after signing trade pact

UAE becomes world’s rough diamond trade hub, overtaking Belgium: DMCC CEO