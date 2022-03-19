UAE FM discusses regional, international developments with UK’s Truss

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed mentioned regional and worldwide developments, together with the state of affairs in Ukraine, in a telephone name with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, state information company (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to boost regional and worldwide safety and stability and voiced the UAE’s help to efforts to achieve a political answer to the disaster in Ukraine.

He additionally voiced the significance of intensifying efforts to deal with the disaster’ humanitarian implications and to satisfy the humanitarian wants of civilians in Ukraine.

They additionally mentioned the soundness of world vitality and meals markets, the report added.

Russia launched a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a “special military operation.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the battle has escalated to change into the biggest army invasion in Europe since World War II.

The UN refugee company UNHCR stated on Thursday that greater than 3.1 million folks had fled Ukraine for the reason that invasion.

Read extra:

UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

Japan’s Kishida pushes India’s Modi for clear response to Ukraine crisis

UAE in favor of oil production increase, will urge OPEC to consider: Al Otaiba