UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: Ministry

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs harassed the “strength” of ties to Russia in a cellphone name together with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a cellphone name on Wednesday, the Emirati international ministry reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan mentioned with Lavrov the friendship relations and strategic partnership between the 2 nations, the ministry mentioned.

They additionally “reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.”

“Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of friendship between the UAE and Russia, and the two countries’ leadership, and highlighted the keenness to enhance the prospects of UAE-Russian cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples,” the ministry added.

Russia is at the moment going through worldwide stress over its actions in direction of Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament permitted on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin’s request to make use of army pressure exterior the nation, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist areas in japanese Ukraine, a day after he acknowledged their independence.

This resulted in US and EU ordering what they described a “first tranche” of sanctions in opposition to Moscow for what they described as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

