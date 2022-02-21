UAE income tax is not on the table for now, says minister

The United Arab Emirates won’t introduce an earnings tax in the intervening time, a senior official stated, weeks after the Gulf nation unveiled a brand new firm levy as a part of an effort to shed its tax haven picture.

“It isn’t on the desk in any respect now, Thani Al Zeyoudi, the minister of state for international commerce, instructed Bloomberg TV in an interview Monday.

The Gulf nation stated earlier this yr it might impose a 9 % company tax beginning in 2023 because it seeks to align itself with new worldwide requirements, significantly the transfer towards a world minimal tax on multinational companies endorsed by the Group of 20 main economies.

The UAE’s new company tax has been obtained in a “constructive method by companies, stated the minister. The new levy goes to switch many of the charges firms now should pay, in accordance with Al Zeyoudi.

The Gulf nation has already taken a number of steps to dilute its fame as a tax haven for each companies and people. It launched a 5 % value-added tax in 2018. It already taxes banks and insurance coverage firms working exterior of the nation’s huge community of free zones as a lot as 20 % on their earnings. The oil and fuel sector of OPEC’s third-biggest producer can be taxed below a separate program.

Over the subsequent few weeks, the Ministry of Finance is anticipated to announce extra particulars clarifying how the company tax will likely be imposed.

