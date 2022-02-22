UAE, Ireland seal semi-final spots from Group A; Nepal, Oman progress from Group B

A wild day in Oman noticed three blowouts and one match go right down to the wire to resolve the 4 semi-finalists nonetheless in with a shot at reaching the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Here’s how the ultimate day unfolded.

Group A

Bahrain 172 for five (Mathias 46*, Imtiaz 42, Hameed 1-10) beat UAE 170 for six (Aravind 84*, Mustafa 41, Sarfaraz 2-24) by two runs

Bahrain and UAE skilled the total gamut of feelings in a see-saw affair that noticed Bahrain prevail by two runs within the largest upset of the event. However, they nonetheless did not advance to the semi-final as UAE stayed fractionally forward of them on web run charge.

Choosing to bat first, Bahrain misplaced a wicket on the second ball of play as Muhammad Younis lower Basil Hameed’s offspin to backward level for a duck. But they counterattacked by means of captain Sarfaraz Ali and wicketkeeper Umer Imtiaz , who placed on a 50-run stand for the second wicket. Sarfaraz muscled 4 fours and two sixes, seizing on UAE’s bowling unit going too full, to drive over the in-field on the way in which to 32 off 22 balls. He lastly fell attempting to drive excessive one time too many, as legspinner Karthik Meiyappan induced a skied catch to long-off within the seventh over to interrupt the stand.

Imtiaz finally fell for a career-best 42 earlier than Sathaiya Veerapathiran adopted 5 balls later for two. But former Karnataka participant David Mathias , who hit 46* off 35 balls, teamed with Haider Butt, who bought 35 from 17, in a unprecedented 76-run stand off the ultimate 34 deliveries. UAE nearly paid dearly for selecting to relaxation their greatest tempo bowler Zahoor Khan, as their substitute choices on the dying did not include Mathias and Butt, who like Sarfaraz continued to grab on full lengths as Bahrain ended up with 9 sixes of their innings.

On paper, UAE have been set a goal of 173 to win the match however wanted to attain a minimum of 158 to remain forward of Bahrain on web run charge tie-breaker. UAE misplaced heavy-hitting opener Muhammad Waseem for two within the second over to a flat-footed swish, giving an edge behind off Shahid Mahmood’s medium tempo. Chirag Suri then fell on the primary ball after the powerplay for 26, miscuing a pull to midwicket off Veerapathiran’s medium tempo.

But Rohan Mustafa joined 19-year-old Vriitya Aravind for a 91-run partnership to get UAE again on the right track. With the rating 65 for two after ten, it turned clear that UAE’s main focus was on attending to 158, with the match goal of 173 a cherry on high. Bahrain had an opportunity to heap extra stress on the opposition, however did not capitalise on a pair of possibilities supplied by Mustafa. The first got here on 18 within the twelfth over bowled by left-arm spinner Muhammad Waseeq, who induced a skied likelihood to long-off that Junaid Aziz failed to carry on to operating in from the rope.

That turned the one over of spin bowled within the chase as Sarfaraz took Waseeq straight out of the assault. It meant that Sarfaraz additionally didn’t give a single over to Aziz even supposing the legspinner had been Bahrain’s main wicket-taker within the event, having turned in a Player-of-the-Match efficiency of 5 for five in opposition to Germany earlier than following it up with 2 for 16 in 4 overs in opposition to Ireland.

Mustafa may have been run-out on 25 within the 14th over as properly following a close to collision with Aravind whereas attempting to pinch a leg-bye after the ball plopped useless adjoining to the pitch. But Veerapathiran’s throw upon accumulating in his follow-through sailed extensive on the non-striker’s finish with Mustafa a number of yards quick, and wound up turning into two because of an overthrow. Mustafa was not as lucky within the 18th over although, as a relay from Butt at long-on caught him sleeping whereas coming again very casually for a second run to finish his innings for 41.

Kashif Daud was caught subsequent ball heaving to deep midwicket for a golden duck, leaving UAE needing 32 off 16 deliveries to clinch a spot within the semi-final. Aravind had managed to cross with the ball within the air on Daud’s wicket, and swung momentum again UAE’s manner with back-to-back sixes, citing a 44-ball half-century within the course of.

Sarfaraz then bowled a powerful nineteenth over to construct rigidity additional, conceding six runs whereas taking the wickets of Hameed and Zawar Farid off consecutive deliveries earlier than Muhammad Usman noticed off the hat-trick ball by putting a two to finish the over. It meant Aravind would have the strike for the ultimate over, needing 12 to see UAE into the semi-final, and 27 to win the match outright and clinch the highest spot within the group forward of Ireland on factors.

Mahmood was given the ball however misfired on his lengths all through the over. Aravind drove the primary ball again down the bottom for 4 earlier than heaving over midwicket for an additional boundary. A two on the third supply was adopted by a six pushed straight down the bottom to clinch UAE’s spot within the semi-final and knock Bahrain out.

With 11 wanted off the ultimate two balls to win and 10 to power a Super Over, Aravind cleared the boundary with one other scorching straight drive for six off the penultimate supply earlier than scuffing the ultimate ball for 2 to long-off. But regardless of his heroics seeing UAE into the semi-final with an unbeaten 84, the match officers awarded Player-of-the-Match honours to Sarfaraz for main Bahrain to their first T20I win over an Associate nation with ODI standing.

File photograph: Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie added 67 for the primary wicket Sportsfile by way of Getty Images

Ireland 111 for 3 (Stirling 34, Balbirnie 32, Yar 2-20) beat Germany 107 for 7 (Mubashir 45*, Little 2-13, McBrine 2-15) by seven wickets

Ireland completed on high of the group after thumping Germany by seven wickets with 41 balls to spare. They began the day behind Bahrain and UAE on web run charge, however leapfrogged them each after sending Germany in and limiting them to 107 earlier than rushing to the goal. Faisal Mubashir top-scored with 45* off 40 balls for Germany however discovered little help elsewhere. Josh Little was named Player of the Match for Ireland after taking 2 for 13 in a brisk spell of left-arm tempo.

Paul Stirling hit 34 off 27 balls and Andy Balbirnie 32 from 21, having added 67 for the primary wicket earlier than each fell in fast succession, adopted a short while later by Gareth Delany for 11. But Harry Tector cracked three fours in his unbeaten 24 off 15 deliveries to take Ireland into the semi-final.

Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee accomplished Nepal’s paltry chase Peter Della Penna

Group B

Nepal 81 for two (Bhurtel 34*, Airee 27*, Sana 1-14) beat Canada 80 (Heyliger 24*, Lamichanne 3-12, Bohara 2-7) by eight wickets

What was set as much as be a dramatic afternoon to wrap up group play led to a whimper, as Nepal blitzed Canada by eight wickets to clinch the highest spot of their group. A Canada win would have produced a three-way tie for first with Oman at 2-1, leaving the 2 semi-finalists to be selected web run charge. But after a assured begin upon selecting to bat first, Canada collapsed from 35 for 1 within the fifth over to 48 for 9 one ball into the eleventh, and have been finally bowled out for 80 in 15 overs.

Kamal Singh Airee struck to say Canada captain Navneet Dhaliwal for 18 to finish a 33-run partnership, however the slide was hastened by two sloppy run-outs during which each batters wound up on the similar finish. Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane seized on the opening to tear by means of the center and decrease order with 3 for 12 in his 4 overs. Only a 32-run last-wicket stand between Dillon Heyliger and Salman Nazar saved Canada from additional humiliation.

Nepal cruised to the goal with 35 balls to spare. Despite a short hiccup within the powerplay during which Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Malla fell within the house of 4 balls, a 58-run stand between vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee , who ended with 27*, and Kushal Bhurtel , with 34*, took Nepal over the road and into the semi-final.

Oman 40 for 1 (Nawaz 33*, Prajapati 4, Huziaifa 1-27) beat Philippines 36 (Smith 7, Khawar 4-11, Kaleem 2-2) by 9 wickets

On the adjoining oval in Al Amerat, Oman accomplished their rally from behind the eight-ball after a day-one loss to Nepal by finishing a nine-wicket win over Philippines. Following up on one other nine-wicket victory – over Canada during which Oman chased a goal of 156 with two overs to spare – Oman achieved the identical outcome chasing a much smaller goal as they bowled Philippines out for 36.

After fielding first of their first two group matches and conceding back-to-back totals in extra of 200, Philippines opted to bat and responded by being bowled out for the fifth-lowest complete in males’s T20I historical past.

While the medium tempo duo of Kaleemullah , with 2 for five, and Fayyaz Butt’ s 2 for 7 ripped aside the highest order, legspinner Khawar Ali whittled by means of the decrease order taking 4 for 11 in a Player-of-the-Match efficiency. After Kashyap Prajapati fell on the second ball of the chase, Khurram Nawaz dashed any hopes Philippines had of a historic upset by cracking an unbeaten 33 off 12 balls as Oman wanted simply 17 deliveries to haul down the goal.

The outcomes imply that Nepal will face UAE in a single semi-final, whereas Ireland will face Oman within the different. Each match is a winner-takes-all shootout, with the victor in every semi-final clinching a spot within the first spherical of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and a spot within the ultimate of the qualifier in Oman, whereas the pair of dropping sides fall again right into a comfort third-place playoff.