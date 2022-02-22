UAE, Ireland seal semi-final spots from Group A; Nepal, Oman progress from Group B
A wild day in Oman noticed three blowouts and one match go right down to the wire to resolve the 4 semi-finalists nonetheless in with a shot at reaching the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Here’s how the ultimate day unfolded.
Group A
Bahrain 172 for five (Mathias 46*, Imtiaz 42, Hameed 1-10) beat UAE 170 for six (Aravind 84*, Mustafa 41, Sarfaraz 2-24) by two runs
Bahrain and UAE skilled the total gamut of feelings in a see-saw affair that noticed Bahrain prevail by two runs within the largest upset of the event. However, they nonetheless did not advance to the semi-final as UAE stayed fractionally forward of them on web run charge.
On paper, UAE have been set a goal of 173 to win the match however wanted to attain a minimum of 158 to remain forward of Bahrain on web run charge tie-breaker. UAE misplaced heavy-hitting opener Muhammad Waseem for two within the second over to a flat-footed swish, giving an edge behind off Shahid Mahmood’s medium tempo. Chirag Suri then fell on the primary ball after the powerplay for 26, miscuing a pull to midwicket off Veerapathiran’s medium tempo.
That turned the one over of spin bowled within the chase as Sarfaraz took Waseeq straight out of the assault. It meant that Sarfaraz additionally didn’t give a single over to Aziz even supposing the legspinner had been Bahrain’s main wicket-taker within the event, having turned in a Player-of-the-Match efficiency of 5 for five in opposition to Germany earlier than following it up with 2 for 16 in 4 overs in opposition to Ireland.
Mustafa may have been run-out on 25 within the 14th over as properly following a close to collision with Aravind whereas attempting to pinch a leg-bye after the ball plopped useless adjoining to the pitch. But Veerapathiran’s throw upon accumulating in his follow-through sailed extensive on the non-striker’s finish with Mustafa a number of yards quick, and wound up turning into two because of an overthrow. Mustafa was not as lucky within the 18th over although, as a relay from Butt at long-on caught him sleeping whereas coming again very casually for a second run to finish his innings for 41.
Kashif Daud was caught subsequent ball heaving to deep midwicket for a golden duck, leaving UAE needing 32 off 16 deliveries to clinch a spot within the semi-final. Aravind had managed to cross with the ball within the air on Daud’s wicket, and swung momentum again UAE’s manner with back-to-back sixes, citing a 44-ball half-century within the course of.
Sarfaraz then bowled a powerful nineteenth over to construct rigidity additional, conceding six runs whereas taking the wickets of Hameed and Zawar Farid off consecutive deliveries earlier than Muhammad Usman noticed off the hat-trick ball by putting a two to finish the over. It meant Aravind would have the strike for the ultimate over, needing 12 to see UAE into the semi-final, and 27 to win the match outright and clinch the highest spot within the group forward of Ireland on factors.
Mahmood was given the ball however misfired on his lengths all through the over. Aravind drove the primary ball again down the bottom for 4 earlier than heaving over midwicket for an additional boundary. A two on the third supply was adopted by a six pushed straight down the bottom to clinch UAE’s spot within the semi-final and knock Bahrain out.
With 11 wanted off the ultimate two balls to win and 10 to power a Super Over, Aravind cleared the boundary with one other scorching straight drive for six off the penultimate supply earlier than scuffing the ultimate ball for 2 to long-off. But regardless of his heroics seeing UAE into the semi-final with an unbeaten 84, the match officers awarded Player-of-the-Match honours to Sarfaraz for main Bahrain to their first T20I win over an Associate nation with ODI standing.
Ireland 111 for 3 (Stirling 34, Balbirnie 32, Yar 2-20) beat Germany 107 for 7 (Mubashir 45*, Little 2-13, McBrine 2-15) by seven wickets
Group B
Nepal 81 for two (Bhurtel 34*, Airee 27*, Sana 1-14) beat Canada 80 (Heyliger 24*, Lamichanne 3-12, Bohara 2-7) by eight wickets
What was set as much as be a dramatic afternoon to wrap up group play led to a whimper, as Nepal blitzed Canada by eight wickets to clinch the highest spot of their group. A Canada win would have produced a three-way tie for first with Oman at 2-1, leaving the 2 semi-finalists to be selected web run charge. But after a assured begin upon selecting to bat first, Canada collapsed from 35 for 1 within the fifth over to 48 for 9 one ball into the eleventh, and have been finally bowled out for 80 in 15 overs.
Oman 40 for 1 (Nawaz 33*, Prajapati 4, Huziaifa 1-27) beat Philippines 36 (Smith 7, Khawar 4-11, Kaleem 2-2) by 9 wickets
On the adjoining oval in Al Amerat, Oman accomplished their rally from behind the eight-ball after a day-one loss to Nepal by finishing a nine-wicket win over Philippines. Following up on one other nine-wicket victory – over Canada during which Oman chased a goal of 156 with two overs to spare – Oman achieved the identical outcome chasing a much smaller goal as they bowled Philippines out for 36.
After fielding first of their first two group matches and conceding back-to-back totals in extra of 200, Philippines opted to bat and responded by being bowled out for the fifth-lowest complete in males’s T20I historical past.
The outcomes imply that Nepal will face UAE in a single semi-final, whereas Ireland will face Oman within the different. Each match is a winner-takes-all shootout, with the victor in every semi-final clinching a spot within the first spherical of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and a spot within the ultimate of the qualifier in Oman, whereas the pair of dropping sides fall again right into a comfort third-place playoff.
Peter Della Penna is ESPNcricinfo’s USA correspondent @PeterDellaPenna