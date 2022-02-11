UAE, Israel space agencies jointly call for researchers, offers $200,000 in funding

The UAE Space Agency and its Israeli counterpart are inviting researchers to use for a analysis proposal based mostly on information collected from a satellite tv for pc, the emirates state media WAM reported on Thursday.

The UAE Space Agency, Israeli Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Israel Space Agency are calling on universities and analysis institutes from each nations to submit joint analysis proposals, in accordance with WAM.

The chosen analysis undertaking will obtain $200,000 of funding from the host authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The satellite tv for pc information was reportedly collected by the Israeli Vegetation and Environment Monitoring New Micro Satellite (VENµS), which displays the surroundings and vegetation on earth.

The satellite tv for pc information claims to assist discover options to take care of local weather change.

This joint name for proposals comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the UAE and Israel in October 2021.

The proposals might be accepted into the Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project, reported WAM, “an earth observation program that collects data using space-based remote sensing.”

The sensors reportedly assist in monitoring and exploring water assets, precision agriculture, vegetation exploration, land mapping and extra.

“Global collaboration is key to leveraging space to protect our planet. By partnering alongside other leading nations in the space sector, we are contributing to expanding the global base of scientific knowledge to help humanity develop solutions to its greatest challenges,” stated Sarah bint Yousif al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency within the WAM report.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, stated: “The important space cooperation between Israel and the UAE shows how technology connects nations.”

“Governments sign agreements, but it is the people who make the peace,” added the Israeli minster.

Rules for making use of

The following are among the listed circumstances to use for this system in accordance with the WAM report:

The proposals have to be based mostly on information from the VENµS satellite tv for pc, Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project. The proposals have to be within the discipline of earth remark with deal with agriculture and water analysis. The proposals have to be collectively submitted by UAE and Israeli analysis teams and may make the most of Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project information. The undertaking should not exceed two years. The proposals ought to be submitted by the UAE and Israeli group to their respective authorities. The deadline for submission is March 16, 2022.

Read extra:

Elon Musk ‘highly confident’ his SpaceX Starship will reach Earth orbit this year

Solar storm knocks out 40 newly launched SpaceX satellites, the largest such incident

Harvard Stem Cell Institute receives grant from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince