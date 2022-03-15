UAE keen to maintain energy security, market stability: Abu Dhabi crown prince

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida that the United Arab Emirates is eager to take care of power safety and maintain world markets secure, state information company WAM reported on Tuesday.

The affirmation got here in a telephone dialog concerning the Russia-Ukraine disaster, WAM reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince additionally informed Japan’s Kishida that his nation is eager on boosting relations with Japan within the power area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida mentioned he had agreed with the crown prince to work collectively to assist stabilize the worldwide crude oil market because the Ukraine battle has disrupted the market, bolstering the significance of Gulf crude exporters for power importers like Japan.

Read extra:

Analysts anticipate 39 pct decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO

Allies join G7 WTO stance towards Russia amid invasion: EU trade chief