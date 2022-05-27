UAE leaders condole with Saudi King Salman on passing of mother of Prince Fahd

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has despatched a cable to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz expressing his condolences and honest sympathy over the demise of the mom of Prince Fahd bin Dhaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid al-Mu’alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, have despatched related cables of condolences, state information company WAM reported Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital: Royal court