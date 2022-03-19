UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

The UAE reiterated its dedication to offering help to civilians affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine throughout a telephone name between the overseas ministers of UAE and Ukraine, state information company WAM reported on Friday.

UAE’s overseas minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, mentioned “the latest development in Ukraine” together with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, WAM reported.

The UAE diplomat additionally reiterated the nation’s “readiness” to assist efforts being pursued to discover a “peaceful solution to the dispute in Ukraine and to reach a political settlement to the crisis,” in accordance with the WAM report.

Russia launched a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a particular navy operation.

But the battle has escalated to turn out to be the most important navy invasion in Europe since World War II.

The UN human rights workplace in Geneva stated it had recorded greater than 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 780 killed and 1,252 injured. The UN additionally stated that not less than 3.2 million residents have fled.

Earlier on March 17, the UAE overseas minister stated that the Gulf nation is keen to cooperate with Russia to enhance the worldwide power safety.

