UAE official Gargash meets US special envoy to Yemen

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash met with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Saturday, the official WAM information company reported.

The officers met 5 days after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attacked the nation’s capital metropolis, Abu Dhabi.

Lenderking reiterated that the US stands with the UAE within the face of “the Houthi terrorist attack,” WAM reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE official additionally held a telephone call with Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen on Friday, the place the duo reviewed the character of the Iran-backed Houthi assault in Abu Dhabi that led to a gasoline tanker explosion killing three.

In each these situations, Gargash confused the necessity for the worldwide group to take a “firm stance against these hostile and terrorist acts that threaten international peace and security.”

He said that the group repeatedly violated worldwide legal guidelines and agreements, primarily, the Stockholm Agreement, which Gargash says is clear within the port of Hodeida which is reportedly getting used for “maritime piracy and war financing.”

According to the WAM report, Gargash renewed his appreciation for the US’ place which condemned and denounced the assault and known as for working with the US and the worldwide group to cease the Houthi disregard for the safety and stability of the area.

Referring to the position of the UN Security Council, which unanimously condemned the assaults, Gargash says that the Iran-backed militia requires a “serious international position towards the encroachment on the security of the countries of the region and the Yemeni people, and their continuous threat to international maritime navigation.”

The UAE official additionally reiterated that “appropriate international pressure” might assist attain a ceasefire settlement and assist find a political resolution to the Yemeni disaster.

“The Houthis have never committed to any agreements and pledges, and will not do so without clear international pressure,” WAM quoted Gargash as saying.

The Iran-backed militia regularly goal civilian areas and vitality services in Saudi Arabia with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been finishing up assaults towards respectable navy Houthi targets in Yemen in current months, warning civilians to not method or collect across the focused websites beforehand.

However, the current drone assault in Abu Dhabi marks the primary reported Iran-backed Houthi incident on UAE soil.

Lenderking’s Gulf go to

It was introduced earlier this week that Lenderking is heading to the Gulf and London to “reinvigorate peace efforts,” the US State Department mentioned introduced.

“The Special Envoy and his team will press the parties to de-escalate militarily and seize the new year to participate fully in an inclusive UN-led peace process,” the State Department mentioned forward of his go to.

He will concentrate on the “urgent need to mitigate the dire humanitarian and economic crises facing Yemenis.”

Read extra:

Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen kill 40 Houthi ‘terrorists,’ destroy five vehicles

Arab League to host extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE

Arab Coalition says reports of casualties at Yemen Houthi-run prison ‘baseless’