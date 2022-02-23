UAE plans to buy 12 L-15 aircrafts from China

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated it plans to purchase 12 L-15 aircrafts from China, state information company (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The ministry will signal a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to buy the aircrafts, with the choice of shopping for 36 extra aircrafts sooner or later, in response to WAM.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tareq Abdulraheem al-Hosani, chief government officer of Tawazun Economic Council, stated the deal comes inside efforts to diversify armament assets and modernize the nation’s air power and armed forces unit.

“We have reached the final stages in negotiations with the Chinese [company], and a final agreement will be sealed soon,” Hosani stated, including that such diversification seeks to equip the UAE’s armed forces with the “best capabilities” to attain their strategic targets.

Earlier in February, the US State Department authorised the potential sale of $30 million value of spare and restore elements for its Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) missile protection programs to the UAE.

Read extra:

UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

UAE eyes more trade pacts to secure billions in investments

UAE extends decision to stop all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts