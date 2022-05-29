UAE President receives Egypt, Jordan PMs in Abu Dhabi to sign agreement

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed acquired Jordan and Egypt’s Prime Ministers Bisher al-Khasawneh and Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The pair are within the UAE for a tripartite assembly to launch and signal the ‘industrial partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth,’ an settlement between the three international locations which is about to be outlined intimately on Sunday.

The partnership goals to attain financial sustainable improvement between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, and contribute to supporting industrial integration among the many three international locations, WAM reported.

During the assembly, Sheikh Mohamed hailed the economic partnership, stressing that it was a pioneering step in direction of sustainable improvement and that the adjustments going down globally as we speak known as for the enhancement of financial partnerships amongst international locations within the Middle East.

