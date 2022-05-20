UAE President to send AED35 million humanitarian aid to Somalia

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered that AED35 million of pressing humanitarian assist is to be despatched to Somalia to help its developmental efforts and alleviate excessive poverty, based on state information company WAM.

The assist reaffirms the UAE’s dedication to serving to pleasant international locations and its efforts to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia, it mentioned.

Somalia is at the moment experiencing certainly one of its worst droughts in dwelling reminiscence.

UNICEF estimates estimated 4.8 million individuals are experiencing extreme meals insecurity, whereas round 1.4 million youngsters are more likely to be acutely malnourished by the tip of 2022. About 3.5 million individuals are dealing with acute water shortages.

The UAE’s initiative goals to assist meet the wants of the Somali folks in numerous developmental areas, in an effort to enhance their dwelling circumstances and improve the Somali authorities’s capability to cope with the humanitarian challenges dealing with Somalia, concluded WAM.

