UAE, Qatar continue talks as follow up to AlUla declaration

The UAE and Qatar are persevering with talks to comply with up on the AlUla declaration, state media companies reported on Thursday.

The AlUla Declaration ended the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored ties with Doha. The UAE, together with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, commerce and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a cost Doha denies.

A handout image offered by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, exhibits from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai’s Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a footage earlier than the opening session of the forty first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit within the northwestern Saudi metropolis of al-Ula. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned that the Gulf states had signed an settlement on regional solidarity and stability at a summit geared toward resolving a three-year embargo in opposition to Qatar.

Two official delegations representing the UAE and Qatar met in Qatar’s capital metropolis, Doha, on Thursday.

Names of the delegates or their place of their respective governments weren’t shared.

It marks the third assembly held by the 2 sides after the UAE and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021.

During the assembly, the 2 sides reportedly mentioned “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula statement, and stressed the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries…,” based on the official emirates state media WAM.

