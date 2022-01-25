UAE reaffirms it will respond to Yemen’s Houthi attacks against it: Foreign ministry

The UAE reaffirmed that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi assaults towards the Gulf nation won’t go “without a thorough and comprehensive response,” the overseas ministry stated on Monday.

The UAE intercepted early Monday a missile assault launched by the Houthis concentrating on Abu Dhabi, the second such assault inside per week. The first strike killed three folks and injured six folks.

“The UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks and such blatant criminal escalation,” the ministry stated, describing these assaults as “a heinous crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia in breach of international and humanitarian laws.”

The assertion added: “This terrorist militia is continuing its criminal activities without being held accountable, by causing terror and chaos in the region to achieve its unlawful aims and objectives.”

The UAE additionally expressed its sturdy condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s assault on Jazan in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which left two civilians injured.

The ministry thought-about this to be a harmful escalation and cowardly act that threatens the safety, security, and lives of civilians and known as for taking all needed measures to guard civilians from Houthi threats.

The UAE reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist assaults and reiterated its stance towards all threats to the Kingdom’s safety, stability, and the security of its residents and residents.

“The security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the Ministry famous.

