UAE Reports 3 More Monkeypox Cases

The first monkeypox case in UAE was a girl visiting the nation from West Africa. (Representational)

Dubai:

The United Arab Emirates recorded three extra circumstances of monkeypox, the well being ministry mentioned on Monday, almost per week after saying the Gulf state’s first case of the virus.

The ministry didn’t reveal any particulars concerning the people contaminated. The first case was a 29-year-old girl visiting the nation from West Africa.

