UAE reports 3,020 COVID-19 cases, four new deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported on Saturday 3,020 COVID-19 infections and 4 new deaths in final 24 hours after conducting 471,588 exams.

This raised the nation’s loss of life toll to 2,211.

According to a press release carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) introduced that new coronavirus instances carry the overall variety of recorded infections within the UAE to 822,886.

The ministry stated that 39,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered within the final 24 hours.

MoHAP additionally famous that an extra 1,333 people had absolutely recovered from COVID-19, bringing the overall variety of recoveries to 767,315.

