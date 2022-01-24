UAE says it has intercepted 2 missiles from Yemen’s Houthis

toggle caption AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, authorities stated, the second assault in every week that focused the Emirati capital.

The missile hearth additional escalates tensions throughout the Persian Gulf, which beforehand had seen a sequence of assaults close to — however by no means indisputably on — Emirati soil amid Yemen’s yearslong battle and the collapse of Iran’s nuclear cope with world powers.

The assaults threaten the business-friendly, tourism-focused efforts of the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula additionally dwelling to Dubai. For years, the nation has marketed itself as a secure nook of an otherwise-dangerous neighborhood.

Videos on social media confirmed the sky over Abu Dhabi mild up earlier than daybreak Monday, with what gave the impression to be interceptor missiles racing into the clouds to focus on the incoming hearth. Two explosions later thundered by the town. The movies corresponded to recognized options of Abu Dhabi.

The state-run WAM information company stated that missile fragments fell harmlessly over Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates “is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks,” WAM quoted the UAE Defense Ministry as saying.

The missile hearth disrupted visitors into Abu Dhabi International Airport, dwelling to the long-haul service Etihad, for about an hour after the assault.

Houthi navy spokesman Yehia Sarea claimed the assault in a televised assertion, saying the rebels focused the UAE with each ballistic missiles and drones. He warned the UAE would proceed to be a goal “as long as attacks on the Yemeni people continue.”

“We warn foreign companies and investors to leave the Emirates!” Sarea shouted from a podium. “This has become an unsafe country!”

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi later issued a safety alert to Americans dwelling within the UAE, warning residents to “maintain a high level of security awareness.” The alert included directions on how to deal with missile assaults, one thing unheard-of beforehand within the UAE, a vacationer vacation spot dwelling to skyscraper-studded Dubai and its long-haul service Emirates.

The assault got here every week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed an assault on the Emirati capital concentrating on the airport and an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. gas depot within the Mussafah neighborhood. That assault on the gas depot killed three individuals and wounded six others.

New, high-resolution satellite tv for pc pictures obtained by the AP from Planet Labs PBC confirmed restore work nonetheless ongoing on the gas depot Saturday. Emirati officers haven’t launched pictures of the attacked websites, nor allowed journalists to see them.

In latest days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes concentrating on Yemen, knocking the Arab world’s poorest nation off the web and killed over 80 individuals at a detention heart.

The Houthis had threaten to take revenge in opposition to the Emirates and Saudi Arabia over these assaults. On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition stated a Houthi-launched ballistic missile landed in an industrial space in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, barely wounding a foreigner.

The hard-line Iranian each day newspaper Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, simply Sunday revealed a front-page article quoting Houthi officers that the UAE can be attacked once more with a headline: “Evacuate Emirati commercial towers.”

The newspaper in 2017 had confronted a two-day publication ban after it ran a headline saying Dubai was the “next target” for the Houthis.

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre, Malak Harb and Lujain Jo in Dubai, Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.