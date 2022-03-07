UAE sends 30 tonnes of emergency medical and relief aid to war-hit Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates despatched on Monday an plane carrying 30 tonnes of emergency well being assist and medical provides, as a part of its emergency aid efforts to help the needy civilians in Ukraine, in accordance with Emirates News Agency (WAM).

This got here in response to the worldwide humanitarian attraction to help displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring international locations. There are greater than 1.2 million refugees to this point.

The plane landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and aid assist have been handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.

Salem A. Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Ukraine, mentioned, “Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

The UAE has introduced a contribution of Dh.18.36 million ($5 million) in response to the UN’s emergency attraction and the Regional Response Plan for Ukrainian refugees, Al-Kaabi mentioned.

