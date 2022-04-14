UAE sends 50 tons of relief supplies to Ukrainian refugees, IDPs

The United Arab Emirates despatched an plane carrying 50 tons of meals provides and outfitted ambulances to Poland as a part of its efforts to assist ease the humanitarian disaster dealing with Ukrainian refugees and IDPs, state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

The airplane stuffed with aid support went to Warsaw. Salem al-Kaabi, UAE ambassador to Ukraine, reiterated the UAE’s help for efforts to achieve a political resolution to the continued battle between Russia and Ukraine. The Emirati diplomat additionally careworn his nation’s keenness to strengthen regional and worldwide stability.

“The UAE continues to provide relief based on [the principle] of humanitarian solidarity to help people overcome humanitarian crises and mitigate the suffering of particularly women and children,” Kaabi stated.

For his half, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik thanked the UAE for its efforts and quick response to assist the humanitarian challenges in Ukraine. Senik’s feedback have been made following a gathering with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy.

The UAE sends outfitted ambulances to Poland to assist ease the humanitarian disaster dealing with Ukrainian refugees. (WAM)

The UAE announced in early March that it could donate aid support price $5 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the battle.

Russia launched a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claimed was a particular navy

operation.

But the battle has escalated to turn out to be the biggest navy invasion in Europe since World War II, and it has seen greater than 4.6 million individuals flee overseas and killed or wounded hundreds.

