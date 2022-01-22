UAE stops all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts

The United Arab Emirates has stopped all flying operations by homeowners, practitioners and lovers of drones, together with gentle sports activities aircrafts, efficient January 22, in line with a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior.

In a press release posted on its Twitter account, the ministry mentioned that this determination was “put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civial Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines,” including that the ban encompasses additionally air and sail sports activities.

The Ministry of Interior mentioned the choice got here after the misuse noticed lately, not limiting “the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.”

وزارة الداخلية تصدر بياناً تحذيريًا لهواة وممارسي وملاك الطائرات بدون طيار MOI stops drone flying operations for homeowners, practitioners and lovers#تحذير #Warning pic.twitter.com/YGTjjC4Zlm — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 22, 2022

As for entities which have work contracts or industrial or promoting tasks that depend on filming utilizing drones, they have to “communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work.”

MOI mentioned disregarding tips will probably be topic to authorized liabilities.

