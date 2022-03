The United Arab Emirates handed South Korea a shock 1-0 defeat in Dubai on Tuesday to arrange a playoff conflict with Australia as they saved alive their hopes of a primary World Cup look in 32 years. Hareb Abdalla’s 54th minute aim sealed a 3rd place end in Group A for Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s aspect, guaranteeing the UAE will tackle the Socceroos in a one-off assembly in Doha on June 7.







