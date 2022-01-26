UAE tackles banned weapons financing, awaits dirty money list decision

The United Arab Emirates stated it was assessing the chance that funds for banned weapons might cross by way of its buying and selling hub and would take measures to stop this, because it awaits a March resolution on whether or not it will likely be added to a grimy cash watchlist.

The UAE and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a world monetary crime monitoring group, will maintain conferences in Paris on the finish of February to evaluate a progress report submitted by the UAE late final yr. The watchdog in March will replace its record of high-risk and different monitored jurisdictions.

A 2020 FATF report stated the UAE wanted “fundamental and major improvements” to keep away from touchdown on its ‘grey list’ of nations beneath elevated monitoring.

Countries on the record threat reputational injury, bother accessing world finance and elevated transaction prices.

The UAE’s Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, established final February, stated the financing dangers evaluation initiated in current weeks would assist the private and non-private sectors implement new necessities.

“The risk assessment will cover how financial resources may be used to develop nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, including the means, technologies, and dual-use goods used in their delivery,” stated the assertion on state information company WAM.

“It will also emphasize the private sector’s obligations under UAE law,” it stated.

The evaluation is anticipated to be accomplished by the tip of 2022.

The UAE, the Middle East’s monetary capital and a serious gold buying and selling hub, has tightened laws over the previous few years to beat a notion it’s a sizzling spot for illicit cash.

The Executive Office has already moved to lift requirements for buying and selling of bullion and enhance final homeowners transparency.

The UAE handed an anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation in 2018 and has stated additional strengthening of its regulatory framework was a nationwide precedence.

The overseas ministry says since firm registries – for each particular financial zones and onshore zones – turned topic to tighter regulation since 2020, registrars have issued 65,500 warning notices and 585 million dirhams ($159.29 million) in fines, and suspended round 9,000 buying and selling licenses.

