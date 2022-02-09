UAE to gradually lift COVID-19 related restrictions

The United Arab Emirates will progressively carry restrictions imposed to examine the unfold of the COVID-19 pandemic, because the variety of infections and hospitalizations has gone down, the state information company (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Venues will likely be allowed to perform at most capability by mid-February, it mentioned, citing the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority.

The UAE reported on Wednesday 1,538 new coronavirus infections and 4 deaths previously 24 hours, in line with WAM.

The complete numbers of COVID-19 associated instances and deaths recorded within the nation are respectively 862,514 and a pair of,273, it mentioned.

The UAE has one of many world’s highest vaccination charges.

