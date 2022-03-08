UAE to launch a new Gender Balance Strategy over the coming days: Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed – Arabian Business

The UAE will launch a brand new Gender Balance Strategy within the close to future, the President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has acknowledged.

Established in 2015, the UAE Gender Balance Council is a federal entity accountable for growing and implementing the gender equality agenda within the UAE.

Its targets are to scale back the gender hole throughout all authorities sectors, improve the UAE’s rating in international competitiveness stories on gender equality, and obtain gender balance in decision-making positions, in addition to promote the UAE’s standing as a benchmark for gender equality laws.

It additionally launches pioneering initiatives and initiatives to reinforce gender stability all through the nation and contribute to attaining the Council’s imaginative and prescient of positioning the UAE as a world mannequin for gender equality.

Sheikha Manal, who’s the spouse of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, famous that the UAE Gender Balance Council has succeeded over the previous 5 years in turning its targets into tangible achievements.

These achievements are consistent with the imaginative and prescient and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make the UAE one of many world’s Top 25 nations on the UNDP Human Development Report 2021 Gender Inequality Index, the state-run information company Wam reported.

The new UAE Gender Balance Strategy shall be consistent with the nation’s technique for the subsequent 50 years to reinforce the nation’s international competitiveness in numerous fields as directed by the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in addition to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.