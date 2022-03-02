UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civilians 

The UAE will donate reduction assist price $5 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the battle, state information company (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The transfer is available in response to the UN’s urgent appeal for $1.7 billion to supply pressing humanitarian assist to Ukrainian civilians and refugees.

The UAE reiterated its dedication to the “principles of humanitarian solidarity” at occasions of battle and reaffirmed the significance of guaranteeing the safety of civilians in Ukraine and of building secure passages to permit those that wish to flee Ukraine to take action with none obstructions.

According to UN estimates, 12 million folks inside Ukraine will want reduction and greater than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may have assist in neighboring international locations within the coming months.

