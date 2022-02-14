UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed

The UAE and Turkey signed 13 cooperation agreements masking numerous sectors together with protection and commerce, throughout Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s assembly with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Turkish state information company Anadolu reported on Monday.

The signed agreements lined the next sectors: protection, well being, local weather change, trade, know-how, tradition, agriculture, commerce, financial system, youth, transportation, catastrophe administration, meteorology, communication, and archive, in response to Anadolu.

Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Monday marking his first go to to the Gulf nation in practically a decade.

During a gathering at Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace Qasr al-Watan, the 2 leaders mentioned bilateral relations and regional and worldwide developments, UAE’s state information company WAM reported.

The two leaders confused how each international locations shared an analogous imaginative and prescient concerning supporting peaceable efforts and options towards strengthening safety and stability within the area.

The Crown Prince famous that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the 2 international locations during his visit to Turkey three months ago set the muse for revitalizing and boosting the financial and industrial partnership between the UAE and Turkey.

He added that the UAE is eager on cooperating with Turkey to confront mutual challenges going through the area via dialogue, consultations and diplomatic options.

