UAE votes in favor of resolution on Ukraine human rights situation

The United Arab Emirates, throughout the framework of the forty ninth session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the scenario in Ukraine, voted in favor of a decision which was adopted following a majority vote of 32 member states in favor, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Two member states voted in opposition to, whereas 13 abstained from voting.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The resolution recalls the obligations of all states under Article 2 of the Charter to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and to settle its international disputes by peaceful means,” the WAM report acknowledged.

Stressing the Gulf nation’s place to de-escalate the scenario in Ukraine and discover a peaceable answer to the disaster, Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Jarman, Ambassador and UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and different Geneva-based worldwide organizations, known as on all events concerned within the scenario to train restraint and work in direction of ending the battle by means of dialogue and diplomatic means.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.

Throughout 2021 and the start of 2022, Russia’s army buildup on its shared border with Ukraine had escalated tensions between the 2 international locations and tremendously affected their bilateral relations.

Many international locations have acted in solidarity, imposing robust sanctions on Russia and denouncing it over its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia over the invasion and demanded that it cease preventing and withdraw its army forces, aiming to diplomatically isolate Russia on the world physique, Reuters reported.

Moscow has handled unprecedented worldwide backlash over the previous few days, particularly from the West. Their sanctions have crippled Russia’s financial system since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most important assault on a European state for the reason that Second World War.

Read extra:

ICC team leaves to investigate Russia invasion war crimes in Ukraine: Prosecutor

UAE vows to take robust action against financial crime, money laundering

Musk says Russia-Ukraine war means more oil production needed now