UAE vows to take robust action against financial crime, money laundering

Senior officers within the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed the Gulf nation’s dedication to fight anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

“Our efforts to protect our security and economic prosperity will always come first,” Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan – who can also be the UAE’s Minister of Interior and Deputy Prime Minister- was quoted as saying in a tweet by Dubai Government’s Media Office.

“This means that the Ministry [of Interior] and the United Arab Emirates law enforcement will continue to investigate and apprehend complex criminal networks and their assets in close coordination with our domestic and international partners.”

“The ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s anti-money laundering system are a testament to our strong commitment to combating this global problem as a strategic priority,” he added, commending the UAE’s varied ministries which can be concerned in combating monetary crime for his or her efforts.

The UAE has been implementing an array of refined and vital actions to fight monetary crime and strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework, which is in keeping with the nation’s National motion Plan and National Strategy for AML/CFT.

To date, the competent UAE authorities have made unprecedented progress in adopting worldwide requirements for AML/CFT.

They will proceed to extend their efforts, together with shut and ongoing inter-agency coordination, worldwide cooperation, and collaboration with the personal sector.

Senior officers underscored the UAE’s dedication on the highest stage and reiterated that combating monetary crime following the worldwide AML/CFT agenda stays a strategic precedence for the UAE.

“The UAE is keen to accelerate the pace of the National Action Plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, as this file constitutes a strategic priority for the country,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, mentioned.

“In my capacity as Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, I would like to underscore the UAE’s commitment at the highest level by strengthening our national AML/CFT framework, including by working closely with FATF, our international partners, and the private sector on a sustainable and ongoing basis.”

The nation promised “robust actions” in opposition to money-laundering and terrorist financing after it was positioned on a gray record of nations topic to heightened scrutiny.

The rich Gulf nation, which incorporates the freewheeling trade-to-tourism hub Dubai, was named on the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s 23-strong record on Friday, becoming a member of the likes of Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

Grey-list nations are “actively working with the FATF to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing,” the worldwide watchdog mentioned in an announcement launched on Saturday.

UAE officers mentioned they might try to fulfill a listing of necessities laid down by the taskforce, together with rising prosecutions and figuring out sanctions evasion.

“The UAE takes its role in protecting the integrity of the global financial system extremely seriously,” an announcement launched by the UAE’s Executive Office of AML and CFT learn.

