UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defense conference

The United Arab Emirates warned Sunday of the rising menace of drone assaults, similar to these launched towards it by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, at a protection business convention on unmanned techniques.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have to unite to prevent the use of drones from threatening civilian safety and destroying economic institutions,” stated Mohammed bin Ahmad al-Bawardi, the UAE’s minister of state for protection affairs.

The Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) kicked off in Abu Dhabi, with regional and Western navy and business representatives, together with from the United States, Britain and France.

While the occasion will showcase the most recent in high-tech drone expertise, the host nation warned that such weapons have gotten cheaper and extra widespread.

They at the moment are a part of the arsenals of “terrorist groups that use the systems to terrorize civilians or to impact the global system in a negative way,” stated the UAE’s minister of state for synthetic intelligence, Omar bin Sultan al-Olama.

“That is a challenge that requires us to… work together to ensure that we can create a shield against the use of these systems.”

The UAE is a part of an Arab coalition that has been combating in Yemen since 2015 to help the federal government towards the Iran-backed Houthis.

While the Emirates introduced it withdrew its troops from the nation in 2019, it stays an influential participant, backing fighters there.

The UAE has been on heightened alert since a Houthi drone and missile assault killed three oil staff in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

Authorities have since thwarted three comparable assaults, together with one claimed by a little-known militant group believed to have ties with pro-Iran armed factions in Iraq.

The UAE’s staunch ally the United States has deployed a warship and fighter planes to assist defend the Middle East monetary and leisure hub, normally a protected haven within the risky area.

Meanwhile, France stated it could bolster its protection cooperation with the UAE, largely in securing its air area.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have lately launched lots of of drones towards Saudi Arabia, whereas Tehran has been accused of being behind an assault on an Israeli ship final 12 months.

Israel’s navy stated its air defenses fired at a drone that had crossed into its airspace from Lebanon on Friday, the second such incident in as many days.

Read extra:

US, UAE to develop tech to stop drone attacks before launch as defense ties bolster

UAE intercepts, destroys three drones targeting the country: Defense Ministry

Arab Coalition intercepts three drones aimed at Saudi Arabia’s southern region