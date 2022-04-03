UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen

The UAE welcomed the announcement of a two-month truce in Yemen and voiced its assist of all efforts geared toward reaching peace and stability in Yemen and the area, state information company (WAM) reported on Saturday.

In an announcement issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE reaffirmed its dedication to face by the Yemeni folks and assist their “legitimate ambitions toward development and prosperity.”

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg introduced on Friday that combatants in Yemen have agreed to a two-month ceasefire beginning Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ceasefire is anticipated to halt all navy operation in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemen border.

Bahrain and Oman additionally welcomed the announcement, in accordance with the official state information company (SPA).

In an announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain voiced hope that the truce constitutes a possibility to finish the warfare in Yemen and obtain a complete political settlement amongst all Yemeni events.

Meanwhile, Oman stated in an announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it’ll proceed to work with the UN and related events to assist finish the warfare.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres additionally welcomed the truce saying it “must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war.

He also urged the parties to build on the opportunity to “resume an inclusive and comprehensive Yemeni political process.”

With Reuters

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN announcement of ceasefire agreement in Yemen

US says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria

US special envoy says Yemen truce paves way to end conflict