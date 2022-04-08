UAE welcomes Yemeni President’s decision to hand over power to presidential council

The UAE welcomes Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s resolution to switch his powers to a brand new presidential council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Thursday.

“The UAE welcomed the decision by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of Yemen, to form the Presidential Leadership Council to complete the implementation of the transitional phase and delegate full presidential powers in accordance with the constitution, the GCC Initiative, and its executive mechanism,” the ministry mentioned in an announcement.

It added: “Moreover, the UAE expressed its hope that this step would contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties in order to achieve peace, stability, development, and prosperity for Yemen and its people.”

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s full assist for the Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting our bodies to allow it to hold out its duties, finish the Yemen disaster, obtain safety and stability in Yemen, and understand the aspirations of the Yemeni folks for growth and prosperity.

Moreover, the UAE welcomed Saudi Arabia’s name for the Presidential Leadership Council to provoke negotiations with the Houthis underneath the auspices of the United Nations to achieve a remaining and complete political resolution that features a transitional interval.

