UAE’s Abu Dhabi’s civil defense extinguishes fire in building with no casualties: WAM

Abu Dhabi’s civil protection put out a fireplace in a residential constructing within the UAE’s capital, evacuated it as a precaution and introduced that the state of affairs was below management with no casualties, state information company reported early Wednesday.

The civil protection mentioned the hearth was attributable to a fuel cylinder explosion and added that the method of cooling and limiting the injury attributable to the hearth is underway.

“A report was received at the operations room at 12:09 AM about a fire in a building on Hamdan Street, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams immediately moved [to the location] and the fire was brought under control, and the accident did not result in any injuries,” WAM reported.

The authority additionally known as on the general public to search for info from its official sources and to keep away from circulating rumours and incorrect info.

