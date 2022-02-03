UAE’s ADNOC discovers raw gas off Abu Dhabi coast

UAE oil agency ADNOC introduced on Thursday a fuel discovery off Abu Dhabi, the primary from the emirate’s offshore exploration concessions.

Interim outcomes from the primary exploration effectively in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 concession operated by Italy’s ENI point out between 1.5 and a couple of trillion normal cubic toes (TSCF) of uncooked fuel in place, ADNOC mentioned in an announcement.

A consortium led by ENI and PTT Exploration and ProductionPublic Company Limited (PTTEP) had been awarded the exploration rights for Offshore Block 2 in 2019 as a part of ADNOC’s debut aggressive block bid spherical.

“The discovery of fabric pure fuel sources in Offshore Block 2 underscores how ADNOC’s expanded method to strategic partnerships is enabling us to speed up the exploration and growth of Abu Dhabi’s untapped hydrocarbon sources, “Sultan al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, mentioned within the assertion.

ADNOC launched Abu Dhabi’s first and second aggressive block bid rounds in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

