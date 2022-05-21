UAE’s concern over environment, soil eroision continues to intensify: Sheikh Nahyan

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has bolstered the UAE’s concern over local weather and setting and stated the world should do extra to guard its pure assets, state information company WAM reported Saturday.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks at a public occasion attended by greater than 10,000 visitors held on the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) within the presence of Indian religious guru Sadhguru who wrapped up the UAE leg of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ with the occasion, which was organised by the Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil (Conscious Planet), in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Sheikh Nahyan stated: “Our observation of the alarming soil erosion around the world, and our desire to understand what we see, reminds me of the UAE’s most prominent environmentalist, our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who had a deep love of nature. After Sheikh Zayed’s passing, our country’s concern for the environment continued to intensify so that now the UAE, led by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established many environmental initiatives and organisations.”

“In the spirit of the love of nature, we must all continue to explore ways to improve how we plan, protect, manage, and use our natural resources.

“I also believe there is a strong connection between our spiritual values and how we care for the environment.

“Our spiritual values provide the moral imperative to ensure that all people in all countries can enhance their standard of living without acting in ways that will leave their future generations living and working in a barren environment,” he added.

In her keynote speech, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, stated the UAE has carried out a number of methods and insurance policies that intention not solely to reinforce meals safety but additionally to implement sustainable soil administration programs.

These embrace the National Food Security Strategy, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification, and the UAE General Environmental Policy.

As a part of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ Sadhguru set out from London to Delhi on a transatlantic 75-day trek spanning 30,000 kilometres and 27 nations as a solo motorcyclist to deal with the soil disaster by bringing collectively individuals from world wide to champion soil well being and urge world leaders to implement nationwide insurance policies to save lots of soil.

He has visited many hotspots world wide, spreading his message alongside the way in which, along with his newest pitstop being the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated: “Knowingly or unknowingly, every one of us has been a part of this destruction. The only way forward is for every one of us to become a part of the solution.

“The solution is neither too complex, nor does it need any new technology, nor does it need great financial outlays. The only thing necessary is to face the right direction and a relentless commitment to fulfill that. This is all it takes to regenerate the world’s soils.”

During his keep within the UAE, Sadhguru visited a number of websites which have an necessary function in soil conservation, together with Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, and Emirates Bio Farm. He additionally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Conscious Planet and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to provoke cooperation in defending soil within the UAE from degradation.

