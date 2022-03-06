UAE’s EDGE showcases new security system, armored vehicle at Riyadh’s defense exhibit

UAE’s state-owned weapons maker EDGE entities SIGN4L and AL JASOOR introduced launching new homeland safety programs and a brand new sort of armored autos throughout the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, state information company (WAM) reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show opened to the public on Sunday. It options practically 600 exhibitors from over 40 nations, and organizers predict that 30,000 individuals will attend.

SIGN4L, the main supplier of digital warfare and intelligence options within the UAE, launched ActiveCell, a tactical mobile community analyser, and WiFinder, a classy counter-terrorism product for homeland safety and legislation enforcement businesses, the report stated.

Waleed al-Mesmari, Vice President of Program Management, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence, EDGE, stated the newly-announced safety programs showcase the corporate’s capabilities and replicate its dedication to “locally develop technologies to guarantee the security of communities and personnel.”

According to WAM, ActiveCell helps decide places by way of 2G, 3G and 4G community applied sciences whereas WiFinder is an “integrated product” which incorporates a wide range of options that permit police and safety providers to “secretly monitor WI-FI networks.”

“WiFinder is thus an important tool in combating organized crime and terrorism,” WAM added.

AL JASOOR, one other entity of EDGE that makes a speciality of armored combating autos, launched the Rabdan ambulance, a brand new sort of its Rabdan 8×8 infantry combating automobile.

This sort of autos was designed to facilitate motion on tough terrains, resist mines and shield army docs from ambushes whereas performing their obligation in high-risk environments.

Dr. Jasem al-Zaabi, Acting CEO of AL JASOOR, stated, the Rabdan ambulance, which might accommodate 9 individuals, helps purchasers reduce down on prices and meets the necessities of contemporary warfare.

