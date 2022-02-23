UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank set to sell $500 million sukuk

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, is ready to promote $500 million in sukuk, a Sharia-compliant bond, at 75 foundation factors over US Treasuries, financial institution paperwork confirmed.

The unfold on the sukuk was tightened from preliminary value steering of round 85 foundation factors over UST after FAB drew round $1.4 billion in orders excluding curiosity from joint lead managers, the paperwork confirmed.

The deal is anticipated to launch in a while Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bond gross sales out of the Gulf have been sluggish this 12 months as issuers wait out debt markets rattled by a extra hawkish US Federal Reserve anticipated to start an aggressive tightening cycle subsequent month, whereas political tensions over Ukraine additional cloud the outlook.

Gulf issuance volumes had been already anticipated to be subdued this 12 months as excessive oil costs cut back authorities funding wants.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, Saudi National Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging FAB’s sukuk sale.

The sale will mark solely the third worldwide issuance out of the Gulf this month, all by banks.

Dubai Islamic Bank and Riyad Bank raised $750 million every with senior unsecured and sustainability-linked Additional Tier 1 sukuk, respectively.

January additionally noticed solely three dollar-denominated Gulf bond gross sales.

Boubyan Bank on Wednesday employed banks to promote five-year senior unsecured sukuk too, whereas Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has arrange a brand new debt-issuing entity that it mentioned will faucet the marketplace for $3 to 5 billion a 12 months.

Also within the pipeline is a sale of an $800 million inexperienced perpetual sukuk from Bahrain’s Infracorp.

Read extra:

Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Timchenko, five banks

Turkish lira driven to mid-January low by Ukraine-Russia crisis

Tunisia shortages bite as fiscal crisis looms