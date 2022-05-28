UAE’s FM meets with Turkey’s Erdogan, Cavusoglu in Istanbul

UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met individually with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu throughout a go to to Istanbul, state information company (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The conferences mentioned bilateral relations and regional and worldwide developments, together with the disaster in Ukraine.

During his assembly with Cavusoglu, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed that each nations’ leaders are eager on solidifying the partnership between Turkey and the UAE.

In a joint press convention together with his Turkish counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah stated this partnership can contribute to attaining the aspirations of the Emirati and Turkish individuals and improve Turkey’s and the UAE’s regional standing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He additionally stated that renewable power is likely one of the fields which the UAE is involved in to strengthen ties with Turkey, including that this sector isn’t solely profitable on the industrial degree but additionally vital for nations that work towards lowering carbon emissions on the earth.

Sheikh Abdullah additionally highlighted the rise within the quantity of commerce between the 2 nations to about 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion).

UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul. (WAM)

“We have achieved an 82% growth in trade exchanges within two years,” Sheikh Abdullah said, attributing this increase to the hard work of the UAE’s and Turkey’s governments.

“We are not only keen on working with Turkey but also interested in working with Turkey in other countries in Africa, Latin America, central Asia, southeast Asia and south Asia,” he said.

Discussions also tackled regional and international challenges, particularly issues related to food security, Sheikh Abdullah said, adding that they also explored opportunities of joint work to enhance both countries’ food security.

Sheikh Abdullah also touched on Cavusoglu’s recent visit to Israel where the Turkish official met with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

“Encouraging the Palestinians and Israelis to return to dialogue is very important… What you did during the visit is very important in terms of encouraging the Palestinians and Israelis to [end this stalemate],” he said.

Read more:

Turkey’s lira falls beyond 16.3 vs dollar as FX need grows

Israeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say

UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed