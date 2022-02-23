UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

The United Arab Emirates’ solely nuclear energy plant is “well protected” in opposition to safety threats, the regulator mentioned on Wednesday, following a collection of unprecedented drone and missile assaults on the Gulf state.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia mentioned in 2017 they fired a cruise missile in direction of the Barakah plant, a report which the UAE denied. The group has repeatedly threatened to focus on important infrastructure within the UAE.

The Houthis have claimed three drone and missile assaults on the UAE this 12 months, with one other claimed by a little-known group. A January 17 strike killed three folks in Abu Dhabi and wounded extra.

“The nuclear power plant is designed according to high security principles and we have issued regulations for physical and cyber security,” Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) Director General Christer Viktorsson mentioned.

“The sensitive parts of the power plant are well protected for any event,” he advised reporters.

The UAE total has “robust security”, he added.

An Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally acknowledged authorities from Sanaa.

The plant in Abu Dhabi, one of many UAE’s seven emirates and the nation’s capital, is the Arab world’s first nuclear energy station and a part of the oil producer’s purpose to realize internet zero emissions by 2050.

Barakah can have 4 reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of complete capability – equal to 25 % of the UAE’s wants.

The first unit started delivering 1400 MW to the nationwide grid in April 2021.

Unit 2, which was licensed to function in March 2021, is present process testing and anticipated to contribute 1400 MW to the nationwide grid quickly, Viktorsson mentioned.

FANR expects to situation Unit 3’s working licence later this 12 months, as soon as plant operator Nawah Energy demonstrates regulatory necessities are met.

Nawah can then begin an 8-9 month testing part adopted by nationwide grid connection.

A licence to function Unit 4 is anticipated roughly a 12 months after Unit 3’s is granted, he mentioned.

