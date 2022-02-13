Auto
Uber Forecasts Adjusted Earnings Of $5 Billion By Fiscal 2024
Nelson Chai, CFO, Uber Inc. forecasts $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings anticipated to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.
Nelson Chai, CFO, Uber Inc. was talking on the firm’s first investor day after it went public
