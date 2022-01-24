UBS appoints Japan research co-heads | ubs, japan | FinanceAsia

Switzerland-headquartered funding financial institution UBS, has introduced the appointment of Kenji Yasui and Jaime Manzone as co-heads of Japan Research Their appointments are efficient January 11, 2022

Yasui and Manzone exchange former head of Japanese analysis, Stefan Pendert, who left UBS and returned to Europe for private causes, a spokesperson for UBS informed FinanceAsia

Based in Tokyo, they report back to Michael Yule, Asia Pacific head of analysis

Yasui is at present a managing director of fairness analysis at UBS, masking industrial and client electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing gear He will retain these tasks along with his new Japan co-head function Yasui joined UBS in 2007, previous to which he was an analyst at JP Morgan

Manzone, in…