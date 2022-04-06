UCL, Liverpool vs Benfica: The Trent Alexander-Arnold Cross Which Has Taken The Internet By Storm. Watch | Football News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is taken into account by many soccer followers to be among the best right-backs on the earth and the Liverpool defender lived as much as his hype with a superb efficiency towards Benfica. The England participant was as much as his ordinary methods in his aspect’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg encounter on the Estadio da Luz. He helped create Liverpool’s second purpose in a 3-1 victory and virtually created one other. In the Thirty fourth-minute, Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt misplaced the ball and midfield after which the 23-year-old Arnold floated a protracted cross-field cross to Luis Diaz from his ordinary right-back spot. Diaz headed it throughout purpose to Sadio Mane, who merely tapped it residence to make 2-0.

Watch Alexander-Arnold’s unbelievable cross for Liverpool’s second purpose:

Trent Alexander Arnold oh my days pic.twitter.com/hn1hQNOokF — caitlin x (@Caitlinlfcx) April 5, 2022

Once once more, the teenager got here agonisingly near creating one other jaw-dropping purpose on the cusp of half-time. Taking the ball by the touchline deep in his personal half, he noticed Mohamed Salah on the run in the best flank and skied an unbelievable lofted cross proper into the attacker’s path. But, the Egyptian noticed his effort saved by Odysseas Vlachodimos within the Benfica purpose.

Here is the video of Alexander-Arnold’s cross to Salah:

Other than Mane’s purpose, Ibrahima Konate (17′) and Diaz (87′) scored a purpose every for Liverpool. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez scored for Benfica within the Forty ninth-minute.