UCT students continue protest action amid registration, fee issues | News24

University of Cape Town (UCT) college students have continued their demonstration to try to halt all campus actions over registration and excellent charge debt points.

A heavy police current was current at UCT as college students protested on it higher campus.

The protest motion on Friday prompted an pressing workers assembly.

In an e-mail despatched by performing deputy vice-chancellor Emeritus Professor Martin Hall to workers, the college mentioned it was not ready to droop campus actions.

“We are not prepared to close the university and suspend all research and teaching as the Student Representative Council (SRC) is demanding, and our advice is the same as yesterday [Thursday] evening: Where staff can gain access to the campus and are prepared to do so to enable key aspects of research and teaching, they should do so. But no staff member should put themselves at risk,” he mentioned within the e-mail.

Hall added workers members have requested why the college was not taking firmer motion to take away blockades.

“This would require a court interdict and the intervention of the Public Order Police services and would inevitably result in a significant escalation of conflict.”

He mentioned all car entry to the Upper Middle and Lower campuses remained impeded.

UCT college students throughout a protest towards registration points. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“The focus of protests has shifted to the Faculty of Health Sciences, which is under intense pressure, and both lanes of Anzio Road have been blocked with the consequence that SAPS is on site.

“We are in communication with the SRC, and we’re persisting with our insistence that they cease disrupting entry to the campus and intimidating workers and college students who are usually not a part of the protest,” Hall added.

On Thursday, some students occupied the Leslie Social Building for more than an hour, calling on the university to suspend classes to accommodate those who were not registered due to delays and a fee block.

A Special Council meeting to resolve the fee block is expected to be held on Monday.

Acting SRC president Siya Plaatjies said the call to protest was much bigger than an administrative glitch.

“It’s concerning the bigger battle of charge blocks and finally the free high quality and accessible schooling for all. We can not go to class whereas the marginalised college students on this college fall behind, all whereas ready anxiously for a council assembly to find out the futures of themselves.”

Plaatjies added students could not sit and study while unregistered self-catering students were not receiving their food allowances and were expected to study hungry.

“We can not examine when school workers is working in a single day and ‘flat out’ so as to patch up the gaping holes in UCT’s administrative construction.”

The university, in a statement, said all student registration backlogs, across faculties, had been cleared.

“The UCT govt isn’t ready to shut the college and droop all analysis and instructing, because the SRC is demanding. It is important that college students proceed the educational 12 months after two very troublesome years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It confirmed the Special Council meeting will be held on Monday, where a proposal to reconsider the fee block policy would be tabled.

“We urge the SRC to offer this course of a chance. The SRC can be absolutely represented on the council assembly. Until council has met on Monday 21 February, no scholar has been blocked from class,” the college mentioned.

