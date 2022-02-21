UCT students threaten to halt classes ahead of special council meeting | News24

Students on the University of Cape Town (UCT) have vowed to proceed protesting if their calls for are usually not met.

S tudents held demonstrations exterior UCT’s higher campus on Sunday evening, the place they launched into an in a single day occupation on the campus steps.

A particular council sitting is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Students on the University of Cape Town (UCT) are gearing as much as proceed their protest motion on campus if their calls for concerning the price block coverage are usually not met.

This comes as college students held demonstrations final week amid registration and excellent price debt points.

On Sunday night, college students gathered and demonstrated exterior UCT’s higher campus the place they determined to occupy the campus steps in a single day.

More than 100 college students staged a sit-in in a single day in solidarity with college students who can be taken out of transit residences, and basically be left homeless, ought to the council determination not go of their favour.

The motion comes as a particular council sitting was set to begin at 16:00 to debate a proposal to rethink the price block coverage.

Students in a single day exterior on Sunday, forward of the a lot awaited University council assembly Monday. Photo Supplied

The Student Representative Council (SRC) has been main the cost, demanding that the college halt all campus exercise, as college students are nonetheless confronted with an excellent debt and charges disaster.

Acting Secretary-General of the SRC Abicha Tshiamala stated the college can not proceed as regular after final week’s protests.

“Our initial agreement with UCT was for us to stand down on our protesting last week as all students would be registered by Monday 14 February. We (the SRC) then learnt that on Monday, there were still hundreds of students not registered. UCT broke their agreement with us,” Tshiamala stated.

She added that the college council will meet to debate a method ahead relating to the calls for the SRC has tabled.

“The SRC not only stands with UCT students but also in solidarity with other institutions across the country that may be facing accommodation issues as well,” stated Tshiamala.

Students held an in a single day protest on Sunday evening on the UCT higher campus. Photo Supplied

She stated college students simply need to research.

“We just want to be given the opportunity to finish our studies and to better our future. We are hopeful that the council meeting on Monday will [have] a positive outcome so that we can all continue with the academic year,” stated Tshiamala.

The college, nevertheless, has remained adamant that educating can’t be halted.

In an replace issued on Monday afternoon, the college stated no protest motion and no blockages to accessing campuses have been reported.

“The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) has not responded to the executive’s requests for a meeting. The advice to staff for Monday, 21 February and Tuesday, 22 February remains unchanged: all teaching will be online and, wherever possible, staff should work remotely. Where required, deans will provide additional guidance for teaching and research in their faculties, allowing for specific requirements,” it stated.

