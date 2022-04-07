Sports
UEFA agrees new financial sustainability rules for clubs | Football News – Times of India
MANCHESTER (England): UEFA‘s executive committee has permitted new “sustainability regulations” to interchange the earlier Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin stated on Thursday.
A brand new “squad cost rule” will restrict spending on wages, transfers and agent charges to 70% of a membership’s income — with that determine reached after a three-year gradual change.
“UEFA’s first financial regulations, introduced in 2010, served its primary purpose,” Ceferin stated on the Executive Committee assembly in Nyon.
“They helped pull European football finances back from the brink and revolutionised how European football clubs are run.
“However, the evolution of the soccer business, alongside the inevitable monetary results of the pandemic, has proven the necessity for wholesale reform and new monetary sustainability laws.”
UEFA added that acceptable losses will double from 30 million euros ($32.74 million) over three years to 60 million euros over the same period.
The new regulations will come into force in June 2022, with a gradual implementation over three years so clubs have time to adapt.
A brand new “squad cost rule” will restrict spending on wages, transfers and agent charges to 70% of a membership’s income — with that determine reached after a three-year gradual change.
“UEFA’s first financial regulations, introduced in 2010, served its primary purpose,” Ceferin stated on the Executive Committee assembly in Nyon.
“They helped pull European football finances back from the brink and revolutionised how European football clubs are run.
“However, the evolution of the soccer business, alongside the inevitable monetary results of the pandemic, has proven the necessity for wholesale reform and new monetary sustainability laws.”
UEFA added that acceptable losses will double from 30 million euros ($32.74 million) over three years to 60 million euros over the same period.
The new regulations will come into force in June 2022, with a gradual implementation over three years so clubs have time to adapt.