The UEFA Executive Committee at present determined to amend the rules of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, 2021/22 UEFA Europa League and 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League rules, and to permit golf equipment to register a most of two new eligible gamers for the remaining matches within the present competitions by 1 April 2022 (24:00 CET) on the newest.

Furthermore, the UEFA Executive Committee authorised comparable amendments to the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League rules, to permit golf equipment to register a most of two new eligible gamers for the remaining matches within the present competitors by 7 April 2022 (24:00 CET) on the newest, according to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players.

As a results of the uncertainty surrounding the escalating navy battle in Ukraine, which brought on a large and distressing humanitarian disaster, the Bureau of the FIFA Council had selected 7 and 16 March 2022, in coordination and session with UEFA and different stakeholders, to amend the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players (RSTP) as a way to present authorized certainty and readability on various issues and to cater for the implications of the disaster on gamers.

In this respect, the brand new non permanent Annex 7 to the FIFA RSTP has been launched, entitled “Temporary rules addressing the exceptional situation deriving from the war in Ukraine”, which incorporates provisions associated to the suspension of contracts between gamers/coaches and golf equipment, that are affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) and the Football Union of Russia (FUR). Most notably, the brand new provisions, amongst others, enable gamers in query to play for an additional membership till 30 June 2022.

In this regard, the UEFA Executive Committee determined to incorporate a provision allowing golf equipment to register a most of two extra gamers, which have been beforehand registered with a membership affiliated to the UAF or the FUR and whose contracts have been suspended in accordance with Annex 7 of the FIFA RSTP.

To be eligible to take part within the abovementioned UEFA competitions, any such new participant shall, amongst others, be duly registered with the nationwide affiliation as taking part in for the membership involved in accordance with the associations’ personal guidelines and people of FIFA.