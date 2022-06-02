UEFA and CONMEBOL launch new intercontinental events | Inside UEFA

Following the success of the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy, and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina, which noticed the South Americans win 3-0 and was performed yesterday to a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London, UEFA and CONMEBOL have at this time introduced a collection of latest occasions involving ladies’s soccer, futsal and youth groups from the 2 confederations.

The youth staff of Club Atlético Peñarol from Uruguay (winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL U-20 Copa Libertadores) will face S.L. Benfica from Portugal (winners of the 2022 UEFA Youth League) on the iconic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 21 August 2022.

The winners of the 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the third-placed staff Spain will contest a last 4 match with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay on the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, between 16 and 18 September 2022.

Finally, as soon as the winners of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 to be performed in July in England and the winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina which shall be staged in July in Colombia, are recognized, a UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima shall be deliberate in Europe, with the date (throughout a global window) and site of the occasion to be introduced sooner or later.

UEFA and CONMEBOL have additionally agreed to proceed with the change of referees for quite a lot of competitions and referees’ programs following the superb outcomes of the change and the optimistic suggestions acquired from the officers concerned.

Furthermore, UEFA and CONMEBOL are at the moment engaged on the mutual recognition of teaching {qualifications} with the purpose of this coming into impact in the middle of 2023, in accordance with an agreed timeline and set of necessities.