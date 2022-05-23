UEFA and The FA unveil UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Impact Report | Inside UEFA

UEFA and The FA have right now launched the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Impact Report, confirming the competitors is on monitor to be the largest ladies’s European sport occasion in historical past.

The report, produced by EY, signifies the event is predicted to ship £54 million in financial exercise to the 9 host cities: Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh. The host cities expect to welcome 96,000 worldwide guests from 95 territories.

There will even be engagement from followers from everywhere in the world as worldwide audiences may attain over 250 million throughout greater than 195 territories. Host cities will even see a optimistic socio-economic influence due to over 5,500 individuals collaborating within the volunteer programme.

The report reveals ticket gross sales for the event are on monitor to double the attendance of UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 within the Netherlands, with 51% of soccer followers planning to attend or watch.

Providing a platform for larger participation within the recreation and neighborhood engagement, the event goals to depart a long-lasting legacy by inspiring the subsequent era of gamers and followers, offering alternatives for greater than 500,000 ladies and ladies to take part and have interaction with soccer by centered efforts of legacy teams inside every of the host cities.

UEFA’s chief of girls’s soccer Nadine Kessler mentioned, “This pre-tournament report proves that the impact won’t stop with the final whistle at Wembley on 31 July. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has a unique chance to be a catalyst for change locally, nationally, across Europe and beyond. The tournament and our collective ambition will positively impact local economies and tourism, people and communities and the global visibility of the women’s game, whilst providing valuable inspiration for the future.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 board member and director of girls’s soccer on the FA, added: “With less than 50 days to go until the tournament gets under way, this report highlights what we can achieve with a continued focus on capitalising on the opportunities offered by UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and importantly how we can measure our success. Our aim is twofold: to deliver a record-breaking tournament and to leave a tangible legacy to grow the women’s game.

“By inspiring fans at home and abroad, and by committing to provide playing opportunities to girls in every school and club across the country, I am confident we can deliver on both aims.”

EY will produce a ‘flash’ report that might be revealed roughly six to eight weeks after the event to offer an preliminary indication of the impacts achieved. Developments in participation and curiosity in ladies’s soccer might be monitored to tell the complete post-event influence examine, which might be produced in summer time 2023.