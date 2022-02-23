UEFA and UNWTO partner around shared values of sport and tourism | Inside UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the moment introduced their partnership round shared values and a standard imaginative and prescient for the long run.

The leaders of each organisations met at the moment at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, to comply with collectively promote the advantages of sport and sports activities tourism for improvement and alternative for all, together with younger individuals. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin recognised the values shared by tourism and soccer, each people-led sectors with the capability to advertise understanding, friendship and solidarity and drive social and financial change.

Looking forward, each UEFA and the UNWTO will work to ship a long-lasting legacy throughout Europe. UEFA will be a part of the UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit, designed to offer younger individuals a say in the way forward for the sector and to offer them the talents and data wanted to guide tourism ahead.

Shared targets

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin mentioned: “Sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in tourism. And tourism and football, as the world’s most popular sport, uniquely complement each other. Sporting events, such as the UEFA EURO and the UEFA Women’s EURO, are making an exceptional contribution to tourism in the host countries.

“Even more important is that football offers teams and supporters a chance to travel across the continent, discover new destinations and learn more about different cultures. I cannot think of a better way to learn more about each other, grow together rather than drift apart.”

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili added: “Tourism and football are natural partners. They bring joy to many millions, but their benefits go far beyond vacations or single matches. Working with UEFA, UNWTO will build on their potential to celebrate our shared humanity, foster friendship across borders and create experiences and opportunities for people everywhere.”

Jobs and schooling

Under the brand new partnership, UEFA and the UNWTO will work collectively to develop sports activities tourism throughout Europe, together with by means of facilitating journey and mobility and thru selling the alternatives for jobs and schooling this may convey. The two organisations can even collectively champion sustainability inside sports activities and tourism, in keeping with the broader United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and UEFA Sustainability Strategy 2030.

The cooperation settlement emphasises the far-reaching impression of each tourism and sport, with each concerning virtually each a part of economies and societies, in Europe and globally. The two sectors are main employers and champions of youth empowerment and gender equality. Furthermore, below the steering of UEFA and the UNWTO, each sectors are working laborious to satisfy their local weather motion duties.