UEFA announces increase in support for European football development projects | Inside UEFA

UEFA underlined its dedication to safeguarding European soccer from the continuing financial disaster on Wednesday with a choice to considerably enhance future funding for improvement tasks run by its member associations.

Addressing the governing physique’s forty sixth Congress in Vienna, basic secretary Theodore Theodoridis introduced that an extra €160m (+21%) might be allotted to the sixth cycle of UEFA’s extremely profitable HatTrick improvement programme.

Every 4 years, HatTrick distributes income from the European Championships to all 55 UEFA member associations for funding in infrastructure and improvement tasks.

“This means that we can deliver more investment in football development through our member associations,” mentioned Theodoridis.

Čeferin: ‘Football is the winner’

“While the business world and football economy are shaken by crisis after crisis, UEFA today solemnly pledges to increase solidarity payments to its member associations for the next cycle, in particular through the HatTrick programme, as well as its payments to clubs, whether they qualify for its competitions or not, football is the winner,” added UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin throughout his deal with to Congress.

Sport’s largest solidarity initiative

Considered one of many largest solidarity initiatives in sport, the HatTrick programme advantages all ranges of the footballing pyramid – from constructing new coaching grounds for nationwide groups and operating coach and referee programs to rising grassroots and ladies’s soccer.





UEFA basic secretary Theodore Theodoridis gave an summary of the additional funds out there for funding in improvement tasks

Wednesday’s announcement, accredited by UEFA’s Executive and Finance Committees, means Europe’s soccer associations will every obtain €17m throughout the brand new funding cycle.

“We are convinced that higher investment in football, and especially in women’s football, will ultimately be very beneficial to the game,” mentioned David Gill, UEFA treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee.

Securing the way forward for the sport

In April 2020, UEFA lifted circumstances governing the distribution of HatTrick to permit associations to take a position as much as 30% of the full quantity out there throughout the 2020–24 funding cycle – equal to €4.3m every – in actions affected by the pandemic. Numerous soccer associations used the help to safe the fast way forward for their nationwide recreation.

“When UEFA not solely honours all its solidarity funds throughout an financial disaster the likes of which we’ve got by no means skilled earlier than, however manages to make the funds upfront to take among the strain off struggling nationwide associations and golf equipment, soccer is the winner,” added Mr Čeferin.

For the great of the sport

In whole, UEFA reinvests over 97% of its income again into soccer, spending lower than 3% of its whole income on governing bills.

Approximately two-thirds is distributed to the greater than 200 golf equipment competing in UEFA males’s membership competitions. In addition, from 2020–2024, €1.2bn might be invested in soccer improvement. This covers the price of 13 UEFA competitions targeted on rising the lads’s and ladies’s video games in addition to funding the HatTrick programme.